Bulgarian Orthodox Patriarch Maxim Dies at 98

Patriarch Maxim

The Bulgarian Post2012-11-08 09:29:08

The Bulgarian Ortodox Patriarch Maxim, who weathered a revolt over his Communist-era ties to lead his country’s Orthodox Christians for more than 40 years, died here on Tuesday at age of 98.

The Bulgarian Ortodox church's top clerical body Holy Synod said in a statement that the cause of death was heart failure.





Maxim was born as Marin Naidenov Minkov on Oct. 29, 1914. He has graduated from the Sofia Seminary in 1935 and then studied theology in Sofia University’s, before rising in the hierarchy of the Ortodox church and to be named Patriarch on July 4, 1971.





After the collapse of Bulgarian communist regime in 1989, the country's new democratic government sought to replace communist party appointed Ortodox clerics, including the Patriarch. The conflict made the church to split between supporters of the Patriarch and breakaway alternative Synod, that tried to oust Maxim without success.





The conflict escalated and the Bulgarian has been divide for years. The church buildings were occupied, priests broke into fistfights on church steps, while the authorities used water cannons and tear gas against rebel priests to clear St. Alexander Nevsky, the cathedral in the capital Sofia.





The country and the church had two synods for more than a decade. The schism ended in 2010, when the head of the alternative synod called for healing and the synod was dissolved. The government used police agains protesters as it did before.

Patriarch Maxim Agreed To Meet Pope John Paul





Patriarch Maxim was hailed for meeting with the head of Roan Catholic church Pope John Paul II during the Pope's visit to Bulgaria in 2002. The has been seen as warming the frosty relationship between the Orthodox world and the Vatican.





The Bulgarian Holy Synod consists of 13 senior clergy members, who should choose an interim Patriarch until a Council is held within four months to pick the next Patriarch. Orthodox Christianity is Bulgaria’s dominant religion, followed by more than 80% of the country’s 7.4 million people.

Print This Article Email This Article