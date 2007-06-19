The Bulgarian Post

Bulgarian Economy Grows 6.2% in First Quarter

2007-06-19 09:01:33

The Bulgarian economy grew by 6.2 pct in the 12 months to the first quarter of 2007, official data showed on Tuesday.

The figures from the National Statistical Institute showed that industry generated 33.5 pct of overall growth, up from 32.2 pct in the first quarter of 2006, AFX News reported.

The contribution from the services sector fell to 61.8 pct of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2007 from 62.8 pct 12 months earlier. Output by the agricultural sector shrank to 4.7 pct from 5.0 pct.

The Bulgarian economy grew by 6.1 pct in 2006 and the government is targeting a 5.8 pct GDP growth in 2007. The latest economic outlook of the International Monetary Fund projected Bulgarian economy growth to remain hovering around 6.0 pct this year.

Print This Article Email This Article